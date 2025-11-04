George Thorogood and The Destroyers in Nashville: tickets on sale

George Thorogood and The Destroyers will bring their blues-rock classics to the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, on March 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect guitar-driven anthems like “Bad to the Bone” and “Move It on Over” as Thorogood and his longtime bandmates deliver another high-energy night of timeless rock.

Tickets are on sale now.

Thorogood’s unmistakable slide guitar and gravelly vocals have defined barroom rock for decades. His live shows blend blues swagger and crowd-pleasing hits that turn venues into singalongs. Nashville’s Brown County Music Center, known for its stellar acoustics, provides the perfect setting for his signature sound to resonate.

Fans should act fast—Thorogood’s shows regularly sell out thanks to his enduring appeal and generations of loyal followers.

