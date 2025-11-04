Hatsune Miku in Los Angeles: Peacock Theater tickets on sale

Hatsune Miku brings her celebrated virtual idol experience to Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on April 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. The multimedia production pairs cutting-edge visuals with a live band, delivering a high-energy night of synth-pop and fan-favorite tracks in the heart of L.A. Live.

Tickets are on sale now.

Miku’s worldwide fandom turns each stop into a community celebration, with glow sticks, call-and-response and creative cosplay throughout the venue. Peacock Theater’s theater-style layout and production capability make it a natural fit for crisp projections and immersive lighting, ensuring clear views whether you’re near the stage or up in the balcony.

Come early to enjoy the L.A. Live atmosphere, then settle in for a set packed with dynamic arrangements, new visuals and the signature songs that helped take the Vocaloid phenomenon global.

