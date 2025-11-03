Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical brings a new sound and story to Fort Lauderdale when it takes the stage at the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts from March 10 through March 22, 2026. The acclaimed Broadway production, inspired by the music of Alicia Keys, weaves R&B and pop into a coming-of-age story set in New York City.

Tickets for all Fort Lauderdale performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Broward Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

The show has drawn praise for its high-energy choreography and soulful score, reflecting Keys’s musical roots while introducing audiences to an empowering new narrative. The production’s South Florida run offers theatergoers an early opportunity to see a musical that’s generating national buzz before it expands to other major cities.

Audiences can expect an evening of rhythm, resilience, and heart in a stunningly produced celebration of sound and identity.

Upcoming “Hell’s Kitchen – The Musical” Performances in Fort Lauderdale

