Igloofest Montréal Returns With DJ Snake, SOFI TUKKER

Winter’s most electrifying festival is back to light up the cold. Igloofest Montréal will return to the city’s Old Port from January 15 to February 7, 2026, transforming the frosty waterfront into a world-class open-air dance party. Now in its 18th year, the festival has become a defining Canadian winter ritual, turning freezing temperatures into the hottest nights of the season.

This year’s lineup is one of Igloofest’s boldest yet, led by DJ Snake, the French hitmaker behind “Taki Taki,” “Lean On,” and “Let Me Love You.” He’ll make an exclusive Canadian appearance alongside a slate of international stars and local trailblazers, bringing together the best of electronic, techno, and house music under Montréal’s glowing skyline.

Other major names include high-energy duo SOFI TUKKER, French electronic artist Madeon, Belgian rapper Hamza, and Canadian DJ and producer A-Trak. Fans can also expect sets from The Blaze (DJ Set), Elderbrook (DJ Set), Lost Frequencies, Trym, and a brand-new collaboration from Black Tiger Sex Machine & Kai Wachi as Skull Machine.

House and techno fans will be spoiled for choice, with sets from Disco Lines, Nicole Moudaber B2B Misstress Barbara, Max Styler, Aluna, Sofia Kourtesis, DJ Seinfeld, and Cole Knight rounding out the global lineup. Montréal’s homegrown scene also takes center stage, featuring collectives T.I.T.S., Hauterageous, and Ferias, as well as local favorites like DJ Smokey, CultMember, and Musik Me Luv.

Set across four weekends, the festival’s 2026 edition will once again fill the Old Port with larger-than-life stages, stunning light installations, and the festival’s iconic sea of colorful snowsuits. For many, the tradition of dancing through subzero nights in a one-piece has become a badge of Canadian pride — a testament to the Igloofest spirit that celebrates joy, music, and togetherness even in the coldest conditions.

New this year, Igloofest is expanding beyond Québec for the first time, with additional editions planned for Gatineau (Feb. 12–14), Québec City (Mar. 6–8), and Edmonton (Mar. 13–15). Another city will be announced later in 2026, marking a national milestone for the winter festival.

Tickets for Igloofest Montréal 2026 go on sale November 7 at 11 a.m. ET at the festival’s official website, with pre-sale access opening November 6. Fans can also upgrade to a new VVIP experience, offering side-stage views, private bars, and exclusive access areas.

Since its founding in 2007, Igloofest has drawn tens of thousands of music lovers to brave the cold together — a celebration that’s as much about community as it is about sound. After nearly two decades, the message remains the same: winter isn’t something to escape — it’s something to dance through.