James Acaster in Atlanta — tickets on sale at Buckhead Theatre

Acclaimed British comic James Acaster brings his off-kilter wit to Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on Feb. 1, 2026, at 7 p.m. The historic neighborhood venue offers an intimate setting ideal for Acaster’s inventive storytelling and quick turns of phrase.

Tickets are on sale now. Pick them up at the Buckhead Theatre box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden fees—making it easy to plan a night of comedy with transparent pricing.

Known for his imaginative premises and precise delivery, Acaster’s live shows are packed with surprises and playful detours. Expect a polished set that blends clever stand-up with a uniquely personal perspective. Buckhead Theatre’s clean sound and classic architecture add to the experience, turning a winter Sunday into a memorable evening out in Atlanta.

Make it a full night with dining options around Peachtree Road, then head in early to grab a great seat. Whether you discovered Acaster through specials and podcasts or you’re seeing him for the first time, this appearance is a must for comedy fans.

