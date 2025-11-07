Jim Gaffigan tickets on sale in Windsor at The Colosseum

Jim Gaffigan brings his clean, observational comedy to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on March 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. A fixture on stage and screen, Gaffigan’s signature takes on food, family, and everyday life have made him one of North America’s most popular stand-ups.

Tickets for the March 6 performance are available now via The Colosseum box office and ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Expect a polished evening of new material and fan favorites as Gaffigan delivers crisp punchlines and wry asides. The Colosseum’s theater setting provides clear sightlines and pristine sound for a night of laughs on the riverfront.

Shop for Jim Gaffigan tickets at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on March 6, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Jim Gaffigan tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.