Jonathan Van Ness tickets on sale in Monterey at Golden State Theatre

Jonathan Van Ness brings their signature humor and uplifting energy to the Golden State Theatre in Monterey, California, on May 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Emmy-nominated star of “Queer Eye” and “Getting Curious” is known for blending comedy, storytelling, and inspiration into every performance.

Tickets for the May 1 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Golden State Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Van Ness’s live show often mixes personal stories, offbeat observations, and empowering reflections on self-expression. The Golden State Theatre’s intimate setting provides the perfect backdrop for fans to experience JVN’s vibrant personality up close.

Monterey audiences can expect an evening of laughter, warmth, and connection from one of entertainment’s most charismatic voices. Don’t miss this special event on California’s Central Coast.

