Josh Abbott Band in Houston: House of Blues tickets on sale

Josh Abbott Band brings their Texas country sound to House of Blues in Houston on January 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. The group’s blend of heartfelt lyrics and energetic stage presence makes for a must-see show for country fans across the Lone Star State.

Tickets for the Houston show are on sale now. Purchase at the House of Blues box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

With hits like “Oh, Tonight” and “Wasn’t That Drunk,” the Josh Abbott Band has become one of Texas country’s most enduring acts. Their concerts deliver singalong anthems and emotionally charged ballads that connect deeply with audiences. House of Blues’ intimate layout adds a personal touch to every performance.

Houston fans should move quickly—Abbott’s Texas shows frequently sell out well in advance.

