Josh Abbott Band tickets on sale in Dallas at House of Blues

Josh Abbott Band brings its Texas country sound to the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, on January 9, 2026. Known for heartfelt songwriting and energetic performances, the Lubbock-based group continues to be a favorite among country music fans across the Lone Star State.

Tickets are available now at the House of Blues Dallas box office and on ScoreBig, which offers access to live events with no hidden fees. The show will feature hits like “She’s Like Texas” and “Wasn’t That Drunk,” blending traditional country with modern flair.

Fans can expect a night full of sing-alongs, fiddle solos, and the unmistakable charm that has made Josh Abbott Band one of Texas’ most enduring acts.

