Journey tickets on sale in Knoxville at Thompson Boling Arena

Journey will bring their classic rock anthems to Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on May 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The legendary band behind hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” and “Any Way You Want It” continues to captivate fans across generations.

Tickets for the May 30 show are on sale now at the Thompson Boling Arena box office and on ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Journey’s high-energy live performances combine decades of musical excellence with a sense of nostalgia that few acts can match. Knoxville concertgoers will enjoy a night filled with epic vocals, soaring guitar solos, and sing-along favorites that define rock history.

Shop for Journey tickets at Thompson Boling Arena on May 30, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Journey tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.