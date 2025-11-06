Katatonia in San Francisco — tickets on sale at August Hall

Swedish dark-rock favorites Katatonia return to San Francisco for a night at August Hall on Feb. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. The historic theater-turned-venue offers a moody setting that suits the band’s atmospheric guitars and dynamic vocals.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the August Hall box office or at ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden fees—making it simple to secure your spot for a heavy, melodic evening.

Katatonia’s live shows balance weight and melody, moving from introspective verses to soaring choruses. Expect a career-spanning set with newer material alongside fan favorites, all delivered with the precision and tension the band is known for. August Hall’s sound and sightlines support the band’s layered arrangements, from delicate passages to thunderous crescendos.

Located a short walk from Union Square, the venue is ideal for a full Friday night in the city. Whether you’ve followed Katatonia through multiple albums or you’re exploring their catalog now, this San Francisco date offers a focused, immersive performance in one of the city’s most character-rich rooms.

Shop for Katatonia tickets at August Hall on Feb. 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Katatonia tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.