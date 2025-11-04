Kelly Clarkson adds August shows to Las Vegas residency — tickets on sale

Kelly Clarkson will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a new string of Las Vegas residency shows in August 2026. Performances are set for Aug. 7, 8, 14 and 15, continuing her acclaimed series that showcases powerhouse vocals, emotional ballads and fan-favorite hits.

Tickets for all four nights are on sale now. Fans can buy at The Colosseum box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Clarkson’s previous runs in Las Vegas have drawn rave reviews for their blend of vocal excellence and intimate storytelling. The Colosseum’s world-class production design and acoustics allow every song—from chart-toppers like ‘Since U Been Gone’ to heartfelt covers—to shine in full detail.

Whether you’ve seen her before or are planning your first trip, this August series promises the full Kelly Clarkson experience: a mix of energy, humor and powerhouse pop in one of Vegas’ most iconic venues.

