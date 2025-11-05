King George tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Taft Theatre

King George brings his soulful blend of Southern R&B and blues to Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 12, 2025. Known for his smooth vocals and authentic lyrics, King George has become one of the fastest-rising stars in modern soul music.

Tickets for the Cincinnati show are on sale now via the Taft Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, which offers a convenient way to secure tickets with no hidden service fees. Fans can look forward to a live experience that captures the emotion and energy of his hit songs like “Keep On Rollin’” and “Leave and Party.”

The historic Taft Theatre provides an intimate setting for an evening of soulful music and captivating storytelling from one of the genre’s most charismatic performers.

Shop for King George tickets at Taft Theatre on December 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on King George tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.