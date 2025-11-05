KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas tickets on sale in Inglewood

KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas returns to Southern California with a blockbuster lineup featuring The All-American Rejects, Third Eye Blind, Evanescence, and Papa Roach. The festival takes place at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on December 13, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now through The Kia Forum box office and at ScoreBig, where music fans can find great seats without hidden fees. The annual holiday concert tradition, hosted by legendary radio station KROQ, brings together some of alternative rock’s biggest names for an evening packed with hits and surprises.

With past editions featuring standout performances from genre icons, the 2025 lineup promises to deliver one of the season’s must-see events. The Kia Forum’s world-class production and atmosphere make it the perfect setting for an unforgettable night of live music.

Shop for KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas tickets at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025

