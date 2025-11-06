Lewis Black tickets on sale in Rockford at Hard Rock Live

Comedian Lewis Black performs as part of a USO holiday show held for the Aviano community, Dec. 22, 2007 | U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth via Wikimedia Commons

Lewis Black brings his signature rants and razor-sharp commentary to Hard Rock Live in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Grammy-winning comedian’s fiery take on politics, culture, and the absurdities of everyday life continues to make him one of America’s most respected voices in stand-up.

Tickets are on sale now through the Hard Rock box office or via ScoreBig, where fans can buy tickets with no hidden fees.

Black’s career spans Broadway, television specials, and decades of sold-out tours. His passionate delivery and quick intellect ensure a night of unfiltered humor that audiences won’t forget. Rockford fans can expect a performance that is as thought-provoking as it is hilarious.

