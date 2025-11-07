Lily Allen Fans Voice Frustrations After ‘West End Girl’ Shows Sell Out in Minutes

Lily Allen fans hoping to score tickets to the singer’s tour in support of her recent record West End Girl were left empty-handed, complaining that tickets sold out instantly.

Allen is set to perform 14 shows in March 2026, stopping in cities like Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol, and Cardiff before wrapping-up with a three-night stay at the London Palladium.

When tickets went on sale Friday morning, fans were quick to find out that no more tickets were up-for-grabs. Many complained that there were thousands of people in the virtual queue.

Of course the Lily Allen tickets sold out in 5 minutes flat pic.twitter.com/BcmFOJAtL1 — 𝕄𝕒𝕩𝕚𝕞𝕦𝕤 𝕂𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕣𝕪𝕖𝕟 (@MidBishop) November 7, 2025

fanks a lot lily allen, fanks a lot no tickets for me 😑 pic.twitter.com/X5zAnx87tq — tom (@tommtthw) November 7, 2025

oh so they literally just sold all of lily allen’s tickets in the presale pic.twitter.com/bFFZzTcjmv — zak (@cowboylikezak) November 7, 2025

got in to buy lily allen tickets at 10:01 and its sold out pic.twitter.com/mDCtTdEtm5 — aaliyah✰ (@ctrlalteilish) November 7, 2025

I love to immediately get through for lily allen just for the site to not have had any tickets to begin with — charlie (@sympthyknife) November 7, 2025

Getting Lily allen tickets is fucking bullshit. Fuck ticketmaster. It shouldn’t be this hard to get concert tickets. It shouldn’t be the Hunger games. — Count Contessa 💁🏻‍♀️ (@pluiedelunes) November 7, 2025

i won't relax until Lily Allen's team announce something for this sellout tour, we need venue upgrades or extra dates but I am SO mad at was impossible to get tickets — Charlotte (@afashionoddity) November 7, 2025

Fans blamed Ticketmaster, noting that it was impossible to secure tickets — if any were even left over from the initial presale.

Allen fans aren’t alone; rising ticket prices have been a never-ending topic across the industry. From Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter to Sleep Token, Ghost, and Green Day, fans have lashed-out at Ticketmaster for the same scenario. Fans trying to purchase tickets to any big-name act on Ticketmaster are stuck struggling through the ticketer’s online queue, face error codes and long-wait times. Then, when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

To make matters worse, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino downplayed consumer frustration over rising ticket costs earlier this year, calling them “underpriced.”

“In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside,” Rapino said. “When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them [in a season].”

His comments have sparked backlash across the internet — from not only fans, but also musicians, including acclaimed music producer Jack Antonoff.

Unfortunately, fans might not see comedown on ticket prices anytime soon. Live Nation has continued its stranglehold on the industry, with revenue climbing 16% year-over-year to $7 billion and adjusted operating income (AOI) up 11% to $798 million during its second quarter report this year.

