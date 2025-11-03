Los Angeles Dodgers spring training tickets on sale in Phoenix

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can catch the team in action as they take on the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Camelback Ranch Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 20, 2025. The matchup offers a sunny preview of the 2025 MLB season in one of the league’s most scenic spring facilities.

Tickets for the February 20 game are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Camelback Ranch box office or via ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major sporting events with no hidden service fees.

Spring training in Arizona gives fans a unique opportunity to get up close to their favorite players in an intimate, fan-friendly atmosphere. The Dodgers’ facility in Glendale features top-notch amenities and easy access from the Phoenix metro area, drawing baseball fans from across the Southwest.

Don’t miss the Dodgers as they prepare for another competitive season — it’s the perfect early spring outing for baseball enthusiasts and families alike.

