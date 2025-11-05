Magnolia Bakery Partners with Broadway’s Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Beloved New York dessert institution Magnolia Bakery is taking a bow on Broadway, partnering with the upcoming musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as its exclusive cake provider.

Under the new collaboration, Magnolia Bakery will supply cakes for all press and promotional events tied to the production, which begins previews Nov. 1 and officially opens Nov. 20 at the Longacre Theatre. The partnership will continue through the end of 2025.

The arrangement marks Magnolia’s first official partnership with a Broadway show — a fitting debut given the musical’s confectionary title and New York roots.

“Magnolia Bakery is thrilled to be part of Two Strangers’ Broadway debut,” said Sara Gramling, Magnolia Bakery’s head of brand and community, in a statement. “The partnership was an easy yes for us since cake is one of the desserts we know and love best. We are so excited to be part of this all-new show and for the chance to share Magnolia Bakery with theatergoers and fans across NYC.”

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows two strangers brought together by fate, connection, and — naturally — cake, as they navigate unexpected twists across the city that never sleeps. The musical is set to sweeten Broadway’s fall season, with Magnolia Bakery bringing an added taste of nostalgia and local flavor to its rollout.

Find tickets and more information on the show here.