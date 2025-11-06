Marc Anthony tickets on sale for Las Vegas shows at BleauLive Theater

Marc Anthony is bringing his powerhouse vocals and passionate Latin rhythms to Las Vegas for an extended run of performances at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning singer will perform across multiple weekends in 2026, giving fans numerous chances to experience his electrifying stage presence in an intimate setting.

Shows are scheduled for Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 20-21, followed by July 24-25 and July 29-31, with a final concert on Aug. 1. Each evening begins at 8 p.m. inside the stunning new Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort, combining luxury, acoustics, and live-music energy in one unforgettable venue.

Tickets for all Marc Anthony Las Vegas dates are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the BleauLive Theater box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

With timeless hits like “Vivir Mi Vida,” “Ahora Quién,” and “I Need to Know,” Anthony continues to captivate audiences worldwide. His BleauLive residency brings Latin pop, salsa, and romance together for a high-energy concert experience designed for both longtime fans and new listeners.

Upcoming Marc Anthony Las Vegas Shows

