Matteo Lane tickets on sale in Portland at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Matteo Lane brings his sharp wit and stand-up charm to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. Known for his quick comedic timing and infectious personality, Lane delivers a performance that blends observational humor with authentic storytelling.

Tickets for the Feb. 27 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Lane, a former opera singer turned comedian, has earned national recognition through appearances on Netflix, “The Tonight Show,” and his own specials. His humor touches on everything from relationships to pop culture, drawing laughter through relatable, witty narratives. Portland comedy fans can look forward to an evening of insight and fun in one of the city’s most elegant venues.

