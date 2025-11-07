Meek Mill & Friends tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Meek Mill will headline Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Dec. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Grammy-nominated rapper returns to his hometown with a lineup of special guests for the Meek Mill & Friends show, celebrating his roots and chart-topping career spanning hits like “Dreams and Nightmares” and “Going Bad.”

Tickets for the Dec. 5 concert are on sale now via the Xfinity Mobile Arena box office and ScoreBig, where fans can secure tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Known for his intense performances and deep Philadelphia ties, Meek Mill’s return home is sure to energize fans across the region. Expect a set packed with signature tracks and special surprises as he continues to cement his status as one of hip-hop’s most influential voices.

