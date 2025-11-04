moe. adds two Denver nights: Ogden Theatre tickets on sale

moe. rolls into Denver for a two-night stand at Ogden Theatre, with shows on April 24 and April 25, 2026, both at 8 p.m. The veteran jam band is known for adventurous setlists, extended improvisation and a community atmosphere that turns multi-night runs into mini-festivals.

Expect rotating openers, deep cuts and live experiments that reward fans attending both nights. The Ogden’s intimate layout gives the band room to stretch and the crowd space to dance, making it one of Denver’s favorite rooms for exploratory rock. If you’re aiming for rail spots or a specific balcony view, arrive early.

Make a weekend of it on Colfax Avenue—grab dinner nearby, then settle in for two different shows built around the same fearless approach.

