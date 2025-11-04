Morgan Wallen at Soldier Field in Chicago — tickets on sale

Morgan Wallen headlines a massive country night at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., joined by Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King. The stadium setting promises a full-scale production, from booming sound to fireworks and singalongs under the summer sky on the lakefront.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the Soldier Field box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Wallen’s chart-topping catalog pairs with the classic harmonies of Brooks & Dunn and rising voices on the bill, making this show a cross-section of modern and legacy country. Soldier Field’s open-air bowl gives fans room to celebrate, whether you’re down on the field or taking in the skyline from the 300 level.

Plan ahead for traffic and transit—arrive early to catch the openers and secure your spot. With demand high for one-night stadium dates, fans should act quickly to lock in preferred sections.

Shop for Morgan Wallen tickets at Soldier Field on June 19, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Morgan Wallen, Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, & Zach John King tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.