Morrissey Calls-Off Two Additional Shows Citing ‘Extreme Exhaustion’

The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has called-off two more shows on his current tour.

He was set to perform at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes on Friday, October 31st, followed by a gig on Tuesday, November 4 at Auditorio Telemex in Guadalajara. However, the tour’s promoter OCESA noted in a statement on Friday that the shows have been cancelled “due to the artist’s extreme exhaustion.”

This isn’t Morrissey’s first cancellation on this tour; two shows were called-off in September due to a “credible” death threat.

“Due to recent events and out of abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled,” Morrissey’s management said at the time. “All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”

Additionally, he cancelled vie shows on his European trek earlier this year. Morrissey revealed that a member of his band sustained an injury, causing the group to cancel gigs in Belgrade, Serbia; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; and Sibenik, Croatia. A show was also nixed in Stockholm, Sweden “due to exhaustion among the band and crew.”

Morrissey’s tour is set to pick-up again on November 8 in Buenos Aires, with shows running through late January 2026. Find his upcoming gigs below:

Morrissey 2025-2026 Tour Dates

11/08 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

11/12 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

11/16 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

11/20 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

11/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

01/03 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

01/06 — San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

01/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

01/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

01/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

01/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

01/20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

01/22 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino