Morrissey Calls-Off Two Additional Shows Citing ‘Extreme Exhaustion’

The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has called-off two more shows on his current tour.
He was set to perform at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes on Friday, October 31st, followed by a gig on Tuesday, November 4 at Auditorio Telemex in Guadalajara. However, the tour’s promoter OCESA noted in a statement on Friday that the shows have been cancelled “due to the artist’s extreme exhaustion.”
This isn’t Morrissey’s first cancellation on this tour; two shows were called-off in September due to a “credible” death threat.
“Due to recent events and out of abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled,” Morrissey’s management said at the time. “All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”
Additionally, he cancelled vie shows on his European trek earlier this year. Morrissey revealed that a member of his band sustained an injury, causing the group to cancel gigs in Belgrade, Serbia; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; and Sibenik, Croatia. A show was also nixed in Stockholm, Sweden “due to exhaustion among the band and crew.”
Morrissey’s tour is set to pick-up again on November 8 in Buenos Aires, with shows running through late January 2026. Find his upcoming gigs below:
Morrissey 2025-2026 Tour Dates
11/08 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
11/12 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed
11/16 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
11/20 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
11/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
01/03 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage
01/06 — San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
01/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
01/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
01/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
01/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
01/20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
01/22 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino