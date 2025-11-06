Morrissey Cancels Remaining South American Tour Dates

Morrissey has officially called-off his remaining tour dates across South America.

The former Smiths frontman just cancelled two gigs on his tour earlier this week, citing “extreme exhaustion.” Now, he has removed the upcoming shows in Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Lima, and Bogata from his schedule. Gigs across Europe — including Athens, Istanbul, and Ankara — have also been nixed.

Morrissey has cited “extreme exhaustion” again for the new cancellations.

He is set to take the stage next in January, where he’ll be making up previously-cancelled shows from 2025. His 2026 dates include shows across North America like San Diego, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, and St. Petersburg, followed by shows in the Dominican Republic and the UK.

This isn’t Morrissey’s first cancellation on this tour; two shows were called-off in September due to a “credible” death threat.

“Due to recent events and out of abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled,” Morrissey’s management said at the time. “All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding.”

Additionally, he cancelled vie shows on his European trek earlier this year. Morrissey revealed that a member of his band sustained an injury, causing the group to cancel gigs in Belgrade, Serbia; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; and Sibenik, Croatia. A show was also nixed in Stockholm, Sweden “due to exhaustion among the band and crew.”

Find Morrissey’s 2026 tour dates below:

01/03 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

01/06 — San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

01/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

01/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

01/15 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

01/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

01/20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

01/22 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

01/25 — La Romana, Dominician Republic @ Altos de Chavin

02/28 — London, UK @ 02 London