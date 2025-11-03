NCAA Wrestling Championships tickets go on sale November 5 in Cleveland

NCAA Wrestling Championships (image via the official website of NCAA | 2022)

The NCAA Wrestling Championships return to Cleveland’s Rocket Arena in March 2026. Session 3 of the national tournament will take place March 20, spotlighting the top collegiate wrestlers in Divisions I-A and I-AA as they battle for national titles.

Tickets for Session 3 go on sale November 5. Fans can purchase at the Rocket Arena box office or online at ScoreBig, which provides transparent ticket pricing and no service fees.

This major wrestling showcase brings together powerhouse programs and passionate fans from across the country. Cleveland has hosted several successful NCAA wrestling events, offering fans a high-energy environment to witness unforgettable championship moments.

Shop for NCAA Wrestling Championships tickets at Rocket Arena on March 20, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on NCAA Wrestling Championships tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.