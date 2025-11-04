Not for Radio adds three L.A. shows at The United Theater — tickets on sale

Not for Radio will take the stage for three consecutive nights at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, Jan. 22–24, 2026. The alternative collective’s latest live series promises immersive production and the kind of sonic experimentation that’s earned their shows a devoted West Coast following.

Tickets for all three nights are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from The United Theater box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The historic United Theater, with its restored art deco design and acclaimed acoustics, provides an ideal setting for Not for Radio’s cinematic soundscapes. Each show is expected to feature different setlists and guest collaborators, making the residency a must-see for L.A. music fans looking for a fresh live experience.

Fans are encouraged to secure seats early, as demand for intimate multi-night runs in downtown Los Angeles continues to grow.

Get tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Not for Radio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.