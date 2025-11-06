O.A.R., Gavin DeGraw & Lisa Loeb in Atlanta — tickets on sale

O.A.R. headlines a summer evening with special guests Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta on Aug. 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The open-air venue in Buckhead is a favorite for warm-weather shows, offering scenic sightlines and a relaxed vibe that fits O.A.R.’s sing-along energy and radio favorites.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Synovus Bank Amphitheater box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees—helping buyers secure great seats at fair prices.

Known for crowd-pleasers like “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” and “Love and Memories,” O.A.R. has built a reputation for feel-good live performances with extended jams and audience participation. Gavin DeGraw brings a catalog of platinum singles and soulful pop vocals, while Lisa Loeb’s unmistakable voice and storytelling add a nostalgic twist to the bill. Together, the lineup blends modern pop-rock with ‘90s singer-songwriter charm for a night that should appeal across generations.

Arrive early to enjoy the amphitheater atmosphere and neighborhood dining options near Chastain Park. Whether you’re a longtime O.A.R. fan or discovering the band’s feel-good groove for the first time, this Atlanta stop promises a summer soundtrack you won’t want to miss.

