O.A.R. & KT Tunstall tickets on sale in Boston at Leader Bank Pavilion

O.A.R. teams up with KT Tunstall for a night of live music at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston on Sept. 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The co-headlining show combines O.A.R.’s feel-good rock vibe with Tunstall’s acclaimed singer-songwriter style for an evening of hits by the waterfront.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 show are on sale now

Fans can expect O.A.R. favorites like “Shattered (Turn the Car Around)” and “I Feel Home,” alongside Tunstall’s beloved tracks including “Suddenly I See.” The open-air venue provides a perfect summer setting for two artists known for their uplifting live energy.

O.A.R. & KT Tunstall tickets at Leader Bank Pavilion on Sept. 15, 2026

