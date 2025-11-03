O.A.R. tickets on sale in San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

O.A.R. will bring their signature blend of rock and jam-band sound to the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego on August 9, 2026. The concert promises a night filled with fan favorites like “Shattered” and “Love and Memories,” all under the stars at one of Southern California’s most scenic outdoor venues.

Tickets for the August 9 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the venue box office or on ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees.

O.A.R.’s energetic live performances and strong fan connection have kept them touring for more than two decades. The San Diego stop will feature both classic hits and new material from their latest projects, creating a memorable night for all in attendance.

Enjoy a summer evening of great music and good vibes as O.A.R. returns to Southern California’s live music scene.

Shop for O.A.R. tickets at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on August 9, 2026

