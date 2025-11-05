Oteil & Friends tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at The Parker

Oteil Burbridge of the Allman Brothers at Misner Park, Boca Raton, FL | Photo credit: Carl Lender via Wikimedia Commons

Oteil & Friends will ring in the New Year with an evening of unforgettable live music at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 31, 2025. Known for his work with the Allman Brothers Band and Dead & Company, Oteil Burbridge brings his signature groove and soul to this special night.

Tickets are on sale now through The Parker’s box office and via ScoreBig, where music fans can enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden fees. This performance offers a mix of virtuosic musicianship and good vibes to close out the year.

Fort Lauderdale audiences can expect a setlist blending funk, jam-band energy, and timeless musicianship, creating a perfect celebration for New Year’s Eve.

Shop for Oteil & Friends tickets at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker on December 31, 2025

