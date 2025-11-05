Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets on sale in Mobile at Saenger Theatre

Pat Benatar and guitarist Neil Giraldo will bring their chart-topping hits to the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama, on January 26, 2026. The duo, known for classics such as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Love Is a Battlefield,” continues to captivate audiences with powerhouse performances and timeless songs.

Tickets for the Mobile concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Saenger Theatre box office or on ScoreBig, which offers affordable, fee-free access to the best seats for live music events.

Benatar and Giraldo’s onstage chemistry and musical legacy have made their shows must-see events for classic rock enthusiasts nationwide. The intimate Saenger Theatre setting gives fans a chance to experience their iconic sound up close.

