Ray Vaughn tickets go on sale November 3 in Seattle at Barboza

Ray Vaughn will bring his rising rap and hip-hop sound to Barboza at Neumos in Seattle, Washington, on November 22, 2025. Known for his sharp lyricism and high-energy performances, Vaughn’s show will give Pacific Northwest fans a close-up look at one of hip-hop’s most promising new artists.

Tickets for the November 22 show go on sale November 3. Fans can buy directly from the Barboza box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top concerts and tours with no hidden fees.

Vaughn, who has gained national attention with singles that blend introspection and swagger, is touring behind his latest releases under Top Dawg Entertainment. His Seattle stop promises an intimate performance in one of the city’s most respected small venues for live music.

