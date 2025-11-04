Red Bull Theater Announces Star-Studded Benefit Concert of ‘The Boys from Syracuse’ at Symphony Space

Red Bull Theater will bring Broadway talent together for a one-night-only benefit concert staging of The Boys from Syracuse on Monday, December 15 at Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

The all-star cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Santino Fontana, Christopher Fitzgerald, Bonnie Milligan, Nikki M. James, Sarah Stiles, Mark Linn-Baker, and Julie Halston, among others, with additional names to be announced.

The 1938 Rodgers and Hart musical—adapted from Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors by librettist George Abbott—will be presented in a concert adaptation by David Ives, directed by Jesse Berger with music direction by Greg Pliska and choreography by Ted Pappas.

Known for its witty wordplay and timeless tunes like “Falling in Love with Love,” “This Can’t Be Love,” and “Sing for Your Supper,” The Boys from Syracuse takes Shakespeare’s tale of mistaken identities to farcical new heights. The story follows two sets of twins separated by shipwreck and the comic confusion that ensues when they cross paths in the bustling city of Ephesus.

The benefit event supports Red Bull Theater’s Off-Broadway productions, its Revelation Reading Series, and educational initiatives such as Shakespeare in Schools.

“Red Bull Theater’s annual concert benefit celebrates the enduring vitality of classical storytelling and its influence on musical theater,” said Berger, the company’s founder and producing artistic director. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

Tickets for The Boys from Syracuse benefit concert are on sale now through RedBullTheater.com/The-Boys-From-Syracuse.