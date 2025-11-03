REPORT: Ticket Sales Plunge at Kennedy Center Under Trump’s Leadership

Ticket sales at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have dropped sharply this fall, with a new Washington Post analysis showing that the venue sold only 57% of its available tickets since September — a steep decline from 93% during the same period last year.

The report points to a roughly 40% drop in seats sold and a 50% decline in total revenue since President Donald Trump was appointed chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board earlier this year. Out of 143,000 available seats, about 53,000 went unsold — and some of those tickets were reportedly given away as complimentary “comps.”

The Post’s analysis of spending data revealed that “less than half as much money was spent on tickets in September and the first half of October 2025 as during that same period in 2024,” marking the venue’s lowest level of ticket spending since 2018, with the exception of 2020 when pandemic closures shut down most performances.

Industry observers say the sales slump could have long-term effects beyond the box office.

“Depressed ticket sales not only cause a shortfall in revenue; they also bode unfavorably for future fundraising revenue,” said Michael Kaiser, who served as Kennedy Center president from 2001 to 2014. “The vast majority of donors are ticket buyers who are anxious to enhance their relationships with the organization by making contributions in addition to paying for their tickets.”

The venue did not provide a substantive public comment in response to the Washington Post analysis, and declined multiple requests for detailed financial data.

The Kennedy Center, which operates as a national cultural institution supported by both public funding and private donations, has faced criticism and political scrutiny since Trump’s appointment. The President previously said that he plans to eliminate drag shows and “woke” art at the venue, though admitted he has never actually seen a show at the institution. Shows have been cancelled, including the production “Finn” and the award-winning “Hamilton.” “Legally Blonde” has also been postponed.

Additionally, longtime member Jeffrey Finn, who has overseen programming at the Washington, D.C. venue since 2016, announced his departure from the venue earlier this year. This was the latest departure at the Kennedy Center after Trump took-over the venue, installed himself as chairman of the board, and replaced Rutter with loyalist Richard Grenell as president.