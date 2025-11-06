Ron White in Atlanta — tickets on sale at Fox Theatre

Comedy legend Ron White returns to Atlanta for a night at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Jan. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Fox’s iconic setting pairs perfectly with White’s unmistakable stage presence and storytelling style.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the Fox Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden service fees. It’s a simple, transparent way to secure seats for one of winter’s most anticipated comedy shows.

White’s live shows blend sharp observations, wry humor, and a seasoned performer’s timing—delivered with the easy confidence fans have loved for years. From balcony to orchestra, the Fox’s acoustics and sightlines make it a great room for stand-up, keeping the focus squarely on the punchlines.

Plan for downtown traffic and make time to explore pre-show dining nearby. Whether you’re revisiting a favorite or catching him live for the first time, Ron White’s Atlanta stop promises a night full of laughs in one of the Southeast’s most storied venues.

