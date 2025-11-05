Ron White tickets on sale in Knoxville for Tennessee Theatre shows

Ron White, the beloved comedian known for his wry storytelling and Southern wit, returns to the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee, for two performances on January 17, 2026. Fans can choose between a 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. showtime as the Blue Collar Comedy Tour veteran takes the stage with his trademark humor and laid-back style.

Tickets are on sale now through the Tennessee Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can find discounted seats without hidden service charges. White’s latest tour continues to draw packed audiences across the country thanks to his razor-sharp observations and timeless delivery.

Located in the heart of downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee Theatre provides an elegant backdrop for an evening of laughs with one of America’s favorite stand-up comedians.

Knoxville Show Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 5% off on Ron White tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.