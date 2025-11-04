Sabrina Claudio in NYC: Palladium Times Square tickets on sale

Sabrina Claudio brings her sleek R&B to Palladium Times Square in New York City on March 27, 2026. Fans can expect a sultry, late-night vibe, intimate vocals and a set that moves from minimalist ballads to glossy, modern grooves in the heart of Manhattan.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Palladium Times Square box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Claudio’s live shows spotlight nuanced arrangements and airy melodies that have earned her a devoted following. In a theater designed for clear sightlines and crisp sound, the NYC date promises an immersive performance for fans who want to hear every detail.

Make it a night in Times Square—arrive early, explore the neighborhood, then settle in for a set built on atmosphere and effortless control.

Shop for Sabrina Claudio tickets at Palladium Times Square on March 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Sabrina Claudio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.