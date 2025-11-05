Secret Star Acoustic Jam tickets on sale in Albany at Palace Theatre

Secret Star Acoustic Jam returns to Palace Theatre in Albany, New York, on December 10, 2025. The popular concert series brings together a surprise lineup of country music’s top talents for an unplugged evening of songs and stories. Performers are kept under wraps until show time, making each event a unique experience for fans.

Tickets for the Albany show are on sale now through the Palace Theatre box office and on ScoreBig, which offers access to top concerts without hidden fees. Each Secret Star Acoustic Jam features intimate performances from well-known artists in a casual setting where hit songs and personal stories take center stage.

Fans of country music can expect a night of surprises, collaborations, and one-of-a-kind moments that celebrate the art of songwriting and live performance.

Shop for Secret Star Acoustic Jam tickets at Palace Theatre Albany on December 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Secret Star Acoustic Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.