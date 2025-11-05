Shlump tickets on sale in Tampa at The Ritz Ybor

Shlump brings his bass-heavy electronic beats to The Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida, on January 16, 2026. Known for his fusion of dubstep and experimental soundscapes, Shlump has become a fixture on the electronic music festival circuit, bringing explosive live energy and hypnotic visuals to every show.

Tickets are available now from The Ritz Ybor box office and ScoreBig, where dance music fans can find great deals with no hidden fees. His performances are a staple for fans of underground bass culture, blending powerful sub-bass drops with futuristic rhythms that keep crowds moving deep into the night.

Set in the heart of Ybor City, this show promises an unforgettable night of heavy sound and local energy in one of Tampa’s top nightlife venues.

