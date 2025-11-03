Some Like It Hot tickets go on sale November 21 in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

Some Like It Hot via official website

Some Like It Hot, Broadway’s jazzy and high-energy musical comedy, will light up the stage at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, with performances running from March 31 through April 12, 2026. The musical brings the beloved 1959 film to life with dazzling choreography, humor, and swing-era charm.

Tickets for all Dallas performances go on sale November 21. Fans can purchase from the Fair Park box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top shows without hidden fees.

Recently crowned a Tony Award winner, Some Like It Hot has earned acclaim for its exuberant dance numbers and modern twist on the classic story. Dallas audiences can expect a glamorous evening of laughter, romance, and toe-tapping fun in one of the city’s premier theatrical venues.

Upcoming performances at Music Hall at Fair Park:

