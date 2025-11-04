Spring Training in Phoenix: Dodgers vs. Giants tickets on sale

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can catch spring action as the Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch Stadium in Phoenix on March 1, 2025. The Cactus League matchup brings two storied National League clubs to a fan-friendly venue known for close-to-the-field views and plenty of early-season energy.

Tickets for the March 1 game are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Camelback Ranch Stadium box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Spring training gives supporters a first look at roster battles, new faces and familiar stars easing into game speed. Camelback Ranch’s complex layout makes it easy to arrive early, stroll the practice fields and watch warm-ups before first pitch. With Phoenix’s mild early-March weather and convenient access, it’s an ideal day out for baseball diehards and families alike.

Whether you’re following the Dodgers’ pitching depth chart or looking to see prospects push for a roster spot, this matchup with the division-rival Giants adds a bit of extra spark to the preseason. Plan ahead to secure the seats you want and make a day of it in the West Valley.

