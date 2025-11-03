Staind, Drowning Pool, Buckcherry Join 2026 Welcome to Rockville Lineup

The massive 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup just got even heavier.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents announced a new wave of artists joining the roster this week, including Staind, Drowning Pool, Buckcherry, 10 Years, Sick Puppies, and Fozzy — adding more firepower to what’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest rock gatherings of the year.

Returning to Daytona International Speedway May 14–17, 2026, Welcome to Rockville will feature more than 140 acts across multiple stages. The latest additions bolster a lineup already stacked with hard rock and metal favorites like My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, The Offspring, Ice Nine Kills, Dethklok, Sevendust, Lorna Shore, and Motionless In White.

The full announced lineup so far includes:

My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Ice Nine Kills, Dethklok, Sevendust, The Offspring, Staind, Lorna Shore, Cradle Of Filth, All That Remains, Nekrogoblikon, Whitechapel, Atreyu, Drowning Pool, Saliva, Crown The Empire, Dragonforce, Signs of the Swarm, Motionless In White, Nonpoint, Avatar, Rise Against, Paleface Swiss, The Plot In You, Wolves At The Gate, Spineshank, Buckcherry, Make Them Suffer, Ill Niño, Primer 55, Colorblind, Psychostick, 10 Years, Sick Puppies, The Ataris, Galactic Empire, Fozzy, Amira Elfeky, and Disembodied Tyrant.

Welcome to Rockville has become one of North America’s largest rock and metal festivals, drawing fans from around the world for four days of nonstop music and spectacle. The 2025 edition broke attendance records at the historic speedway, and next year’s lineup suggests another record-setting weekend ahead.

Passes for the 2026 festival — including single-day, four-day, GA, GA+, VIP, and premium options — are available now at WelcomeToRockville.com.

We were live on-scene at Welcome to Rockville this year. Read our review here.