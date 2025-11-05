STS9 tickets on sale for Denver shows at Cervantes and Mission Ballroom

STS9 – Sound Tribe Sector 9 brings its electronic jam fusion sound to Denver in 2026 with two can’t-miss performances. The group will headline Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on January 25, 2026, and The Mission Ballroom on January 23, 2026, treating fans to a mesmerizing blend of live instrumentation and immersive visuals.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now through each venue’s box office and at ScoreBig, where concertgoers can find great seats without hidden fees. STS9 has long been a mainstay of the live music scene, with a dedicated fanbase drawn to its genre-blending sets and high-energy performances.

The Mission Ballroom performance marks a return to one of Denver’s premier live music venues, while the Cervantes date offers a more intimate experience for devoted followers. Each night promises unique setlists and signature lighting designs that have become a hallmark of STS9’s live shows.

