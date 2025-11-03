The Emo Night Tour tickets on sale in Las Vegas at 24 Oxford

The Emo Night Tour brings its nostalgic energy and anthemic hits to 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 8, 2025. Fans can relive their favorite 2000s emo and pop-punk tracks in one of Las Vegas’ most intimate and vibrant live music spaces.

Tickets for the November 8 show are on sale now.

The Emo Night Tour has become a national sensation, blending live performances, DJ sets, and sing-along moments that bring the emo community together. Expect songs from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and more in a high-energy night of alternative nostalgia.

Las Vegas is the perfect stop for this genre celebration — don’t miss the chance to scream your favorite lyrics with fellow fans.

