The Great Gatsby tickets go on sale November 6 in Durham at DPAC

The Great Gatsby brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless story to life on stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina. This celebrated Broadway-style production will run from May 5–10, 2026, giving theatergoers several opportunities to experience the glamour, passion, and tragedy of Gatsby’s world.

Tickets for all Durham performances go on sale November 6. They’re available through the DPAC box office and via ScoreBig, which offers access to major shows with no hidden ticket fees.

This adaptation of The Great Gatsby has been praised for its lush visuals and faithful retelling of the Jazz Age classic. Audiences can expect stunning choreography, period-inspired music, and an emotional exploration of love and ambition set in roaring 1920s America.

Upcoming performances at Durham Performing Arts Center:

