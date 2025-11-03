The Lion King tickets on sale in Boise at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

The Lion King, Disney’s award-winning Broadway musical, will roar into Boise, Idaho, for a multi-week run at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts from February 18 through March 7, 2026. The beloved stage adaptation brings the sights and sounds of Pride Rock to life with breathtaking puppetry, powerful performances, and Elton John and Tim Rice’s timeless songs like “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Tickets for all Boise performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Morrison Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Since its Broadway debut, The Lion King has captivated over 100 million theatergoers worldwide. Its award-winning choreography and vivid staging have made it one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. Audiences in Boise will experience a world-class production featuring stunning costumes, rhythmic African percussion, and an unforgettable story of family, destiny, and courage.

Families and theater lovers alike will be swept up in the magic as Simba’s journey from cub to king unfolds on the Morrison Center stage.

Upcoming “The Lion King” Performances in Boise

