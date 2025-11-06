The Summer Set in Boston — tickets on sale now

The Summer Set brings its bright pop-rock hooks to Big Night Live in Boston on March 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. Located near TD Garden, the club’s intimate layout and crisp production make it a perfect stop for fans who want to sing along to anthems up close.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the Big Night Live box office or at ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets with no hidden service fees. It’s a straightforward way to lock in seats for one of Boston’s most energetic spring shows.

From early hits to newer releases, The Summer Set’s setlists lean on catchy choruses, polished arrangements, and plenty of audience interaction. Expect the band’s blend of pop shimmer and rock drive to translate into a fast-moving night, with a feel-good atmosphere that’s ideal for a Saturday in the city. Big Night Live’s modern lighting and sound further amplify the vibe, ensuring fans catch every note and beat.

If you’re planning dinner or drinks nearby, the neighborhood offers convenient options—making it easy to turn the concert into a full night out. Whether you’ve followed the band for years or you’re jumping in for the first time, this Boston date offers a prime chance to see The Summer Set in a venue built for live energy.

