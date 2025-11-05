The Wiggles Return to North America in 2026 With Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour

The Wiggles are returning to North America in 2026 for their Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour.
The 13-date run is set to begin on August 12 in Orlando at Hard Rock Live. From there, the group is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York, Boston and Ottawa before wrapping up on August 29 in Toronto at Meridian Hall.
The tour will feature songs from the group’s latest album, The Tree of Wisdom. Dominic Field, who portrays the Tree of Wisdom character from the album, will appear on stage alongside The Wiggles throughout the tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 7, through Ticketmaster.
The Wiggles — Anthony Field, Simon Pryce, Lachlan Gillespie, and Caterina Mete — continue to perform for families around the world more than three decades after forming in Sydney, Australia. The group remains one of the most successful children’s music acts globally, known for their colorful performances and interactive shows.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Wiggles’ official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The Wiggles 2026 Tour Dates
08/12 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
08/13 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at JCPAC
08/15 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre
08/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
08/18 — Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
08/19 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theatre
08/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
08/23 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
08/24 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
08/26 — Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Arena
08/29 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall