Ticketmaster Hit With New Lawsuit Over SafeTix Rotating Barcode Patent

A fan holds their mobile phone up to a scanner outside of an event, illustrating the Ticketmaster Safetix system

Ticketmaster is once again in court — this time accused of stealing the technology behind its own mobile ticketing system.

A new lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges that Ticketmaster’s SafeTix platform infringes on a patent covering rotating, encrypted barcodes designed to prevent screenshot fraud. The complaint was brought by EChanging Barcode LLC, a company partly owned by inventor Alan Amron, who says the technology is protected under U.S. Patent No. 9,047,715.

Amron and his firm are also suing Major League Baseball’s digital media division for similar use of rotating barcode technology. Bloomberg reports that while Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment previously faced similar claims that were later withdrawn, this latest filing adds yet another legal front to the increasingly crowded docket surrounding the world’s largest ticketing operator.

A Familiar Plaintiff

Inventor Alan Amron is no stranger to high-profile intellectual property disputes. Over several decades, he has pursued claims against major corporations including Apple, 3M, and Facebook, alleging infringement on technologies he helped pioneer. His latest patent assertion — through EChanging Barcode LLC — centers on the rotating barcode system used in Ticketmaster’s SafeTix, which Amron says directly replicates his protected method for securing digital tickets against screenshot fraud.

SafeTix: Core of Ticketmaster’s Control System

SafeTix has long been marketed as a fan-friendly fraud prevention tool, using “dynamic” barcodes that refresh every few seconds to prevent screenshots or duplicate tickets. But regulators — and many in the live events industry — have described it very differently.

As detailed in the Department of Justice’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, SafeTix is portrayed as a central mechanism in Ticketmaster’s alleged effort to extend its dominance from the primary ticketing market into ticket resale. The system, the DOJ argues, was “designed to force all ticket transfers to occur within the Ticketmaster platform” by locking barcodes to the company’s mobile app and making tickets non-transferable outside its controlled environment.

That design effectively eliminates competition from independent resale sites, as fans cannot easily transfer tickets purchased through SafeTix systems without using Ticketmaster’s app — or obtaining explicit permission from the event organizer. DOJ filings cite internal Ticketmaster documents describing the non-transferable digital ticket as a “game-changer” that would make it “more difficult for a fan who wishes to buy or sell… through a rival platform.”

Beyond stifling resale competition, SafeTix has also enabled a powerful data collection network, giving Ticketmaster access to information not only about the original purchaser but also each person who receives a transferred ticket — data that executives have touted as a marketing advantage.

A Legal Web Tightening

The patent infringement suit adds another thread to the expanding web of litigation surrounding Live Nation and Ticketmaster, which already includes government antitrust cases, consumer class actions, and FTC allegations of deceptive “drip pricing.” The DOJ’s breakup case — which names SafeTix as a key element of the alleged monopoly — is set for trial in March 2026.

Earlier this fall, Ticketmaster announced plans to shut down its TradeDesk inventory management platform and ban multiple-account use by resellers, framing the moves as reforms meant to “protect fans.” Critics, however, have called them a “calculated concession” aimed at easing regulatory pressure – particularly considering that it is limited to the platform’s use in the resale of concert tickets but not sporting events.

If EChanging Barcode’s patent claim succeeds, the implications could stretch beyond damages or licensing fees — potentially threatening Ticketmaster’s ability to operate its core digital entry system, now standard across most major venues in North America.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have not yet publicly commented on the new filing.

The full lawsuit complaint is embedded below (PDF)